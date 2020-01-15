Day 3: American Red Cross Blood Drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Wednesday is the third day of 22News’ week-long blood drive at the American Red Cross Blood Donor Center in Springfield.

The American Red Cross is in critical need of blood donors of all types, but especially needs type O donors. Type O blood is the easiest to use in hospitals for emergencies and after disasters.

Right now, the #RedCross has less than a 3-day supply of type O blood. O positive and O negative blood donors are urgently needed to overcome a critical type O blood shortage. Don't wait. #GiveNow: https://t.co/k7rEXyCI6K pic.twitter.com/y4HHPg8lCn — Red Cross Blood Services #GiveNow (@RedCrossBloodMA) January 14, 2020

Not only can you help save a life but you will be entered into a drawing to win tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami Beach.

If you want to donate you can head down to the American Red Cross Donation Center at 150 Brookdale Drive until Saturday. Appointments are recommended. You can easily book online at www.RedCrossBlood.org or by calling (800) RED-CROSS.