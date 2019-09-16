Day 4 Big E parade: West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tens of thousands of people poured into the fairgrounds for Day 4 of The Big E on Monday.

It was “West Springfield Day,” which brought a lot of West Springfield residents out to the fairgrounds. It was a busy opening weekend for The Big E.

They had more than a quarter-million visitors to the fairgrounds from Friday morning to Sunday night.

Monday night is a perfect night to come, the weather is great, it’s a comfortable temperature and there is no rain in tonight’s forecast.

If you’re heading over to the fairgrounds soon, be sure to give yourself extra time getting there.

Traffic tends to pick up on Memorial Avenue, but there were West Springfield Police officers all along the road directing traffic.