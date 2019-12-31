Day 4: Search for missing 10-year-old boy resumes in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency crews will continue to search for the 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday in Chicopee.

Search suspended for missing 10-year-old boy in Chicopee

According to the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook page, on Monday night, Interstate towing and DPW worked to build a temporary road to allow better access for emergency crews to search the area.

One of the two missing boys, an 11-year-old of Pawtucket, RI was recovered from Chicopee River and was taken to Baystate Medical Center then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital Saturday where he later died from his injuries.

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

11-year-old boy pulled from Chicopee River dies, 10-year-old cousin still missing