Day 4: Search for missing 10-year-old boy resumes in Chicopee

Hampden County

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency crews will continue to search for the 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday in Chicopee.

According to the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook page, on Monday night, Interstate towing and DPW worked to build a temporary road to allow better access for emergency crews to search the area.

One of the two missing boys, an 11-year-old of Pawtucket, RI was recovered from Chicopee River and was taken to Baystate Medical Center then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital Saturday where he later died from his injuries.

