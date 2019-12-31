Body of missing 10-year-old boy in Chicopee found

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday in Chicopee.

Hampden County District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon confirmed for 22News around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon that the boy’s body had been found.

He was one of the two young boys who were reported missing Saturday after going out to play in the woods. The other boy, an 11-year-old from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was pulled from the Chicopee River later that night, but did not survive.

Leydon said it was believed the boys made their way to the Chicopee River when they were playing outside and ventured out onto the ice.

The search for the 10-year-old boy was in its fourth day Tuesday. Monday night, Interstate towing and Chicopee DPW worked to build a temporary road to allow better access for emergency crews to search the area.

Chicopee police told 22News Monday’s search was suspended early because too much ice was being broken up, which made the water cloudy and hard to see. Crews said Tuesday’s water was much clearer and four boats were dispatched in the Chicopee River.

