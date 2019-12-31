Breaking News
TRAFFIC: Exit 7 ramp on I-91 S in Springfield closed after rollover crash spilled fuel
1  of  24
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Belchertown Day School Center After School Program First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Food Bank of Western Mass. Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Little Tot Day Care Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Monson Senior Center Quaboag Children's Center Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Council on Aging STCC The Children's House - W. Spfld. VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield State University

Body of missing 10-year-old boy in Chicopee found

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 10-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday in Chicopee.

Hampden County District Attorney Spokesman Jim Leydon confirmed for 22News around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon that the boy’s body had been found.

He was one of the two young boys who were reported missing Saturday after going out to play in the woods. The other boy, an 11-year-old from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was pulled from the Chicopee River later that night, but did not survive.

Leydon said it was believed the boys made their way to the Chicopee River when they were playing outside and ventured out onto the ice.

The search for the 10-year-old boy was in its fourth day Tuesday. Monday night, Interstate towing and Chicopee DPW worked to build a temporary road to allow better access for emergency crews to search the area.

Chicopee police told 22News Monday’s search was suspended early because too much ice was being broken up, which made the water cloudy and hard to see. Crews said Tuesday’s water was much clearer and four boats were dispatched in the Chicopee River.

Read more:

Photo: Chicopee Police Department

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories