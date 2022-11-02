HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College (HCC) will celebrate Dia de los Muertos, the traditional Mexican Day of the Dead holiday on Wednesday.

HCC’s El Centro program and LEA Club, the Latinx Empowerment Association, are having members of HCC and the surrounding community take part in the construction of an ofrenda on the second floor of the Campus Center.

“Our HCC ofrenda is designed as a place to celebrate indigenous, Mexican, and Latinx traditions,” said Julissa Colón, the director of El Centro. “People are invited to bring pictures of their loved ones and any offerings they’d like to include on our ofrenda community altar.”

Raúl Gutiérrez, HCC associate professor of Spanish and the coordinator of HCC’s Latinx Studies program, as well as a native of Mexico, will give a talk about the significance of this holiday. Guests will also be able to enjoy pan de muerto, bread that is traditionally baked in Mexico during the weeks leading up to Diá de los Muertos. The celebration is on Wednesday in the HCC campus center at 11:00 a.m.

“This is another opportunity for us to celebrate the unique culture of our Latinx community,” said Colón. “It should be a really beautiful event.”