WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is day two of the Westfield International Air Show.

There will be thousands of people piling back in here on Sunday at the National Guard Base. On Sunday, there will be ground exhibits, starting at 9:00 a.m.

People can go in the aircraft while an instructor tells them about how it operates. There are several jets on the runway ready for the air demonstrations that start at 10:00 a.m.

People are coming in and setting up their chairs and tents, and people are claiming their spots up front by the fence to get a good look at the different aircraft waiting for the takeoff. Organizers warned visitors that they could deal with two hours of traffics coming to the event. They recommended that people get their parking passes in advance and head to the event early, and parking lots opened at 8:00 am.

If you’re taking Route 202, you should take Airport Industrial Park Road, and if you’re coming from the Mass Pike, you can find general parking down Airport Road, as well as Apremont Way, and Thomas Dion Way.

At 10:00 a.m., there will be air demonstrations that will go to about 3:30 p.m.