Daycare centers still closed as state enters phase two of reopening process

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We entered phase two on Monday in Massachusetts, but daycare centers are still closed.

Daycare centers have three more weeks until they open in Massachusetts. When they do, expect a much different child care experience. Square one in Springfield offers pre-school and family child care programs.

They’ve been answering a lot of questions from families on when they’ll be back open and how they’ll do it safely.

Square One Vice President of Development and Communication, Kristine Allard told 22News, “People ask us all the time. They are very anxious to get back not only for teh parents who return to work which is very ctiical. Children miss their friends, their teachers, they miss their friends and teachers is super important.”

Allard said they’ll be implementing all the recommended precautionary measures which include regular disinfecting as well as reducing the number of students in their classrooms from 20 to 10.

If they reach their maximum capacity, families will be connected to other providers.

Square one will be submitting their approval plan for reopening to the state next week. Even if they get the approval early, they are still going to wait until June 29 to reopen.