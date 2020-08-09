Days later, local residents assess damage from Tropical Storm Isaias

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The extent of damage from Tropical Storm Isaias was a big surprise for many residents in western Massachusetts.

“We were thinking it was going to be flooding,” said Debbie Millot. She told 22News she was surprised by, “Just the amount of wind and the trees on the street.”

From fallen trees to power outages, the storm resulted in a lengthy cleanup. And the work still isn’t over.

As of Sunday, trees could still be found on the ground in neighborhoods in western Massachusetts. On Greenwich Road in Longmeadow, trees fell right across the street from each other. And there were still no signs of any cleanup in the area.

The cost of damages fall on the homeowner if the tree is on their property. The city or town’s DPW is supposed to clear trees that fall in the road.

Tree companies have been extremely busy taking calls from residents since the storm. For AMC Property Maintenance Service in Wilbraham, a lot of their work has been in Springfield, Longmeadow and East Longmeadow.