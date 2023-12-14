RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Paving operations continue on the Mass Pike eastbound in Montgomery and Russell on Thursday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the work will be done on mile marker 36 on the Woronco Bridge until 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. During the road work, the left lane will be closed.

Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.