DCR warns beech trees at risk for Beech Leaf Disease

BOSTON (WWLP) -The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says agency foresters have positively identified beech trees with Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) in three Massachusetts communities.

In a news release to 22News, DCR is reporting infected trees in Plymouth, Worcester and Blandford.

Infected trees include both American Beech (Fagus grandifolia) and European Beech (Fagus sylvatica) trees. This is the first time the tree disease has been identified in the state, and members of the public are asked to monitor beech trees on their property and report potentially infected trees to DCR for analyses.

BLD is associated with a foliar nematode (microscopic worm) called Litylenchus crenatae; however, at this time, it is unknown exactly how the disease spreads from tree to tree. Once BLD infects a beech tree, the tree’s health deteriorates, potentially exposing it to additional stresses, such as other diseases or insect pests. Symptoms of BLD include:

Dark bands form between the veins of leaves;

Leaves become curled, deformed, and shriveled; and,

Trees develop a thin canopy.

A treatment for the disease is not available at this time. If property owners and community members suspect a tree has BLD, please contact DCR’s Forest Health Program at (857) 337-5173 or email at Nicole.Keleher@mass.gov.