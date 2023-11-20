HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, a restaurant and bake shop in Holyoke provided meals to the homeless.

De Todo Un Poco were able to go inside the restaurant and enjoy a full hot meal served by the staff. The restaurant provided a traditional Thanksgiving meal and dessert. The homeless community came in expressing how thankful they were to have these meals.

Owner of De Todo un Poco, Frances Santos, says this is her way of giving back to the community, “It’s something that God just put in my heart and I’m just giving back a little of a lot that God has given me.”

De Todo Un Poco staff says more blessings come from doing good deeds like this.