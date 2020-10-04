Deacon candidates for The Diocese of Springfield installed as lectors, acolytes

Photo Courtesy of The Diocese of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven men from across western Massachusetts took another step in their journey to become permanent deacons in The Diocese of Springfield.

Bishop McManus of the Diocese of Worcester installed seven men as lectors and acolytes during a ceremony Saturday at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield.

Once ordained as deacons next May, they will be able to assist a priest during Mass, proclaim the Gospel and preach.

The newly installed lectors and acolytes in The Diocese of Springfield include: