WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Westfield Regional Animal Shelter is notifying residents of a dead bear cub in the area of Russel Road in Westfield.

According to the Westfield Regional Animal Shelter, the cub was found some time in the morning on Tuesday.

The Animal Shelter says they are giving the mom time to realize what has happened so that she won’t continue to cross the road and look for the cub, but they will be removing it soon.