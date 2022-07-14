View from the SkyView22 drone looking across the Connecticut River towards downtown Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dead body was located on the Springfield Connecticut Riverwalk and Bikeway Thursday morning at approximately 11:00 a.m.

The incident was reported by a 22News viewer on Facebook.

22News then followed up with Springfield Police Department spokesperson, Ryan Walsh to validate this information.

According to Walsh, a body was located off the bike path. “It is an unattended death investigation. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death,” he said.

22News will update this story when more information becomes available.