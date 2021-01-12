DEADLINE: Springfield residents can apply for property tax relief

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield homeowners can apply for property tax relief through the City of Springfield Assessor’s Office by April 1.

In a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, qualifying residents that include anyone 70 year-old or older, widow or widower, veterans, or someone who is blind can submit an application to receive a property tax credit.

The City of Springfield property tax exemptions for qualifying persons, per state statute:

Type Clause Amount Deadline Aged 70 or over* 17D $175.00 April 1, 2021 Widow or Widower* 17D $175.00 April 1, 2021 Age 70 or higher** 41C $500.00 April 1, 2021 Veterans, either: minimum 10% disabled, Purple Heart, Gold Star parents/spouses 22 a-f $400.00 April 1, 2021 Veterans, either: severely disabled or other specific criteria 22 A-F $750 April 1, 2021 Blind 37 $437.50 April 1, 2021 Senior Tax Deferral 41A N/ATax is deferred in full until sale or death, when full tax and accrued interest are due. NOTE: Deferred amounts are recorded as a lien against the property April 1, 2021

*Applicants must document they meet financial qualifications pertaining to assets.

** Applicants must document they meet financial qualifications pertaining to income and assets.

Another additional max credit of $1,150 for seniors age 65, as of December 31, 2020, can apply for the Massachusetts Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit by April 15. This is filed with the Massachusetts Department of Revenue, not the Assessors office. To qualify, the income guidelines are $61,000 for single; $76,000 for head of household; $92,000 for married couples filing a joint return. Credit is based on the amount by which the sum of the property tax, and water and sewer charges exceeds ten percent of the taxable income.

Mayor Sarno stated, “I know we are all living in surreal and challenging times and everyone is experiencing some form of financial burden. I want to encourage our residents to take advantage of any and all tax relief measures that might be available either locally or from the state. The Mass Senior Circuit Breaker Tax Credit, which is available by the State Department of Revenue when filing your state income tax return, and the local property tax exemption, which can provide relief for those households that are eligible.”

Board of Assessors Chairman Allen states, “Hundreds of city households receive this relief annually. We want to be sure that all qualifying persons are aware of the due date, and how they might qualify. Please visit www.springfield-ma.gov and click on Property Assessments to learn the requirements.”

Due to coronavirus safety protocols, residents are being asked to schedule an appointment to drop of the application by calling 413-736-3111 or mail the application to the Board of Assessors at 36 Court Street, Room 10, Springfield, MA 01103.