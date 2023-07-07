HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been holding on to any gift cards to the Christmas Tree Shops, now is the time to use them before they are no longer accepted.

According to a document filed Thursday at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Christmas Tree Shops plans to end their gift card program by Friday, July 21, 2023. They will continue selling gift cards but will no longer honor them after that date.

Christmas Tree Shops, now known as CTS, is moving towards liquidating all their remaining stores, which includes their location in Holyoke at 39 Holyoke Street. The business had until Thursday to find a new buyer to prevent liquidation. No word yet on if a buyer had been found by that deadline.

CTS filed for bankruptcy in May and originally was planning to close just two locations in Massachusetts, stores in Sagamore and Falmouth. The Sagamore location was most known for its iconic windmill as you drive over the Sagamore Bridge into Cape Cod.

CTS is most known for selling seasonal items and home décor. At its peak, the company ran 82 stores across 20 states.