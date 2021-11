SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have confirmed that one man has died after a two car crash on the 100 block of Verge Street around 4:20 this afternoon. According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, an adult male driver died of his injuries before he could be taken to the hospital. Springfield Police are still investigating. A name has not been released.

22News is following this story we’ll have updates as soon as we get them.