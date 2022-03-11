SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead and three others are without a place to live, following a fire at a multi-family home in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood Friday morning.

The Springfield Fire Department confirmed that one person died in the fire at 63 Wilmont Street. Three other residents of the home are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.

There is no word at this time on the cause of Friday morning’s fire. 22News is continuing to cover this story, and will bring you the latest information on the air, on WWLP.com, and on the 22News mobile app.

It is the second deadly fire in western Massachusetts this week. A fire at a home in Feeding Hills killed a teenager on Wednesday. The state fire marshal’s office says the home had no working smoking alarms, and the fire was caused by oil-soaked rags that had spontaneously combusted.