Deadly Ludlow apartment fire caused by improper disposal of smoking materials

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An apartment fire that killed a woman in Ludlow late Tuesday night was caused by improper disposal of smoking materials, according to the Department of Fire Services.

DFS spokeswoman Jennifer Mieth told 22News investigators determined that the fire was ignited by smoking materials on the second floor rear porch. The porch was the only way out of the apartment.

On Tuesday, April 21, police and firefighters were called to a fire at 196 Rood Road. Crews rescued a woman from the bedroom window of the apartment but she did not survive her injuries at the hospital.

No one else was injured in the fire. The fire caused about $100,000 in damages.

Mieth said a code compliance investigation is underway because the apartment where fire occurred had only one exit and no working smoke alarms. She added that when the building was built in the 1800s, it was considered a mansion but has since been divided into a number of apartments.

If you rent and there are no working smoke alarms, please contact the Ludlow Fire Prevention Bureau and we will work with your landlord to improve your fire safety. Landlords and homeowners, please make sure there are working smoke alarms in every apartment and common hallway. They must be less than 10 years old. We are happy to work with you to make sure your property is in compliance and your tenants are safe. Smoke alarms expire after ten years and cannot be relied upon to do their job and alert people to danger. Ludlow Fire Chief Ryan M. Pease

“This is the second fire death in less than a week from smoking. We encourage smokers to smoke outside where it is harder to fall asleep while smoking,” said State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey. “He added, “No matter where you smoke, please be responsible. Use a deep sturdy ashtray or a can with sand or water and put it out. All the way. Every time.”

The fire was investigated by the Ludlow Fire Department, State Police investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

For more information on smoking fire safety, click here.