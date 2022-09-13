SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motorcycle operator died after crashing on Page Boulevard in Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5:25 p.m. officers were called to a motorcycle crash on the 200 block of Page Blvd. An adult man driving the motorcycle hit a pole and was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died due to his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved, the investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Traffic Unit.