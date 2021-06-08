Deadly motorcycle crashes becoming common in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – 3 people have died in 2 weeks from crashes involving motorcycles – serving as a reminder that everyone must be careful while driving on the roads.

Motorcyclists are espcially vulnerable in crashes since they have much less safety equipment around them compared to vehicles.

Drivers need to remember to share the road and be on the look out for motorcycles.

The Haymond Law Firm attorney Sam Radner told 22News, “The first thing I say to motorcyclists follow the training we’ve all been trained on what to do and that’s to keep our eyes down the road and anticipate any and all dangers. Butted someone that’s in car, it’s motorcycle season pay attention take that extra time to look again.”

Radner suggests that if you have been in an accident where you are injured contact an attorney.