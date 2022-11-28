CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly pedestrian crash is under investigation in Chicopee.

Chicopee Police Officer Travis Odiorne confirmed with 22News that one person was struck and killed on Chicopee Street earlier Monday evening.

When our 22News crews arrived at the crash site, numerous police cruisers and caution tape could be seen blocking off the area. Chicopee Street from Celestine Street to Charpentier Blvd was closed for several hours as crews responded to the crash.

Officer Odiorne told 22News the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Chicopee Street is scheduled to reopen around 9:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. 22News will update as soon as more information becomes available.