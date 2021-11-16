Deadly two-car crash on Worcester Street in Springfield

SPRINGFILED, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a driver died in a two-car crash on Worcester Street in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

According to a statement by the Springfield Police Department, at around 6:40 a.m. officers received calls of a two-car accident on the 200 block of Worcester Street near the Chicopee town line. One car reportedly crossed over the center lane hitting another vehicle. The driver who crossed over the line died due to his injuries at Baystate Health.

There were no other injuries reported by police. The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit and Hampden District Attorney’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit are investigating the crash.