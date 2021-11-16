Deadly two-car crash on Worcester Street in Springfield

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFILED, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a driver died in a two-car crash on Worcester Street in Springfield early Tuesday morning.

According to a statement by the Springfield Police Department, at around 6:40 a.m. officers received calls of a two-car accident on the 200 block of Worcester Street near the Chicopee town line. One car reportedly crossed over the center lane hitting another vehicle. The driver who crossed over the line died due to his injuries at Baystate Health.

MAP: 200 Worcester Street in Springfield

There were no other injuries reported by police. The Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit and Hampden District Attorney’s Motor Vehicle Homicide Unit are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories