Deadly weekend crash raising more safety concerns about Route 20 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was killed in a crash on Route 20 in West Springfield this past weekend.

A 25-year-old man was killed Saturday night when the car he was driving collided with an oncoming vehicle on Route 20 in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joseph LaFrance told 22News a Honda Pilot SUV and a Subaru sedan collided late Saturday night just before the Westfield line.

“My thoughts go out to the family, this person killed,” said Janet St. Jean of Westfield. “My other thought is I’ll be more careful when I’m on this road.”

Route 20 is a state-owned highway, which connects the communities of West Springfield and Westfield. The speed limit on that stretch of Route 20 is 40 miles per hour, but drivers often go faster than that.

Over the years, there have been many accidents on Route 20 near the West Springfield/Westfield line.

The West Springfield Police Department strictly enforces the 40 miles per hour speed limit. They use Radar and LIDAR to measure your speed. They said taking your eyes off the road even just for a second can put your life at risk.

West Springfield Police said speeding on Route 20 is extremely dangerous because of the sweeping curves near the Westfield line.

State Police detectives assigned to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office are looking into what led up to the deadly weekend crash.