Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reaches 100 since March

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another veteran resident at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has passed away, bringing the death toll at the facility to 100 since a Covid-19 outbreak began in March.
According to the Office of Health and Human Services, the veteran whose death was reported on Wednesday did not have Covid-19. The state also reported the latest status at the facility as of July 15:
- 0 veterans are positive across the Home and those at Holyoke Medical Center
- 38 veterans are negative
- 82 veterans have recovered, meaning they previously tested positive and are now clinically recovered
- 25 veterans have a pending test result
- 1 veteran has refused testing
Resident locations:
- 119 veterans are onsite
- 27 veterans are offsite
- 26 veterans are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center
- 1 veteran is receiving acute care offsite
- Since March 1, there have been 100 veteran deaths (76 deaths of veterans who tested positive, 20 veterans who tested negative, 1 veteran whose status was unknown, 3 veterans were clinically recovered)
- Wednesday’s update includes the death of one veteran who was negative
- Employees at the Home have been retested and all are clinically recovered
Soldiers’ Home staff were retested for Covid-19 on Monday and Tuesday of this week as part of an every-other-week retesting plan.
