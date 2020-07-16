Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reaches 100 since March

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another veteran resident at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has passed away, bringing the death toll at the facility to 100 since a Covid-19 outbreak began in March.

According to the Office of Health and Human Services, the veteran whose death was reported on Wednesday did not have Covid-19. The state also reported the latest status at the facility as of July 15:

0 veterans are positive across the Home and those at Holyoke Medical Center

38 veterans are negative

82 veterans have recovered, meaning they previously tested positive and are now clinically recovered

25 veterans have a pending test result

1 veteran has refused testing

Resident locations:

119 veterans are onsite

27 veterans are offsite

26 veterans are at a dedicated skilled nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center

1 veteran is receiving acute care offsite

Since March 1, there have been 100 veteran deaths (76 deaths of veterans who tested positive, 20 veterans who tested negative, 1 veteran whose status was unknown, 3 veterans were clinically recovered)

Wednesday’s update includes the death of one veteran who was negative

Employees at the Home have been retested and all are clinically recovered

Soldiers’ Home staff were retested for Covid-19 on Monday and Tuesday of this week as part of an every-other-week retesting plan.

