Death toll at Holyoke Soldiers’ Home reaches 88; 74 COVID-19 positive

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Another veteran from the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke has passed away Saturday, bringing the death toll at the facility to 88, according to the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

The state reports 74 veterans once housed in the facility have now died due to Covid-19, 13 more have died since the start of the pandemic, but tested negative for the virus.

Saturday’s update includes one death with that resident testing positive.

The following is updated statistics from HHS: