Death toll at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke nears 70

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two more veterans have passed away at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke on Thursday, one day after the state announced three deaths. The death toll has reached 68.

According to the Office of Health and Human Services, out of the 68 veterans who’ve died, 57 tested positive for Covid-19, nine tested negative, one test result is pending and one is unknown.

The state reported three veteran deaths on Wednesday, which brought the death toll to 66. Those veterans had Covid-19. The two veterans who died on Thursday also tested positive for the virus.

Currently, 90 residents still have tested Covid-19 and 60 have tested negative. Eight test results are still pending.

The number of employees who have tested positive for Covid-19 mains at 81.

Additional support has been provided at the Soldiers’ Home including more nurses, National Guardsmen and a clinical command team. The state Attorney General’s Office and federal investigators are conducting separate investigations into the outbreak at the facility.

The state also reported the following numbers at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home:

The total numbers at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home as of Thursday:

19 veteran resident deaths (14 tested positive, 5 tested negative) Today’s update includes 3 deaths: 2 positive who were on comfort measures only at the hospital, 1 negative who was on comfort measures only

30 veteran residents who have tested positive

203 veteran residents who have tested negative

52 staff tested positive

Governor Charlie Baker has ordered flags be lowered at half-staff until the end of the public health emergency at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke and Chelsea, and the veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam.