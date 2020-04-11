Death toll at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke rises to 35; 76 positive COVID-19 cases

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The death toll at Soldiers Home in Holyoke has now hit 35.

The facilities spokeperson Karaonovich Brooke provided 22News with the followings update:

35 veteran resident deaths (30 tested positive, 5 negative)

76 veteran residents have tested positive

99 veteran residents have tested negatived

17 veteran residents have pending tests

73 staff members tested positive

Brooke said in partnership with Holyoke Medical Center and Baystate Health, the Soldiers Home is now able to get tests in a 24-hour turnaround time. Residents are still being taken to Holyoke Medical Center for monitoring and care as more space becomes available.

The Soldiers Home has reached a staffing ratio of one staff for every 5 to 6 residents which Brooke says exceeds national standards due to onboarding new staff and additional help. All units in the facility have new staffing patterns to follow to ensure daily operations are aligned with industry standards.

Families of the veterans have been updated on recent developments. Personal protective equipment are in use within the facility to keep staff and residents safe.