Death toll at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke rises to 85; 72 had COVID-19, 83 employees infected

FILE – This May 2018 file photo ,shows an aerial view of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, Mass. Nearly 70 residents have died from the coronavirus at the central Massachusetts home for aging veterans, as state and federal officials try to figure out what went wrong in the deadliest outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S. (Patrick Johnson/The Republican via AP, File)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After at least two days of no new deaths, another veteran has died at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Wednesday, bringing the death toll at the facility to 85, according to the office of Health and Human services.

Out of the 85 residents passed away, a total of 72 tested positive for COVID-19, 12 tested negative and one remains unknown. HHS said the veteran resident who passed away on Wednesday had the virus.

The number of employees who have tested positive for the virus has also increased to 83, this is the first time in weeks that number has moved from 81 since the outbreak at the facility.

The state also reported the following numbers regarding test results for all residents on Wednesday:

79 veteran residents have tested positive

59 veteran residents have tested negative

2 veteran residents have pending tests

The number of veteran residents who remain onsite at the Soldiers Home is 106, while 34 are offsite.

Out of the 34, 32 are at a dedicated skill nursing unit at Holyoke Medical Center and two are receiving acute care offsite, HHS reports.