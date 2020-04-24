Deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke surpasses 70 as 5 more veterans with Covid-19 pass away

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Over 70 veterans at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke have passed away, according to the Office of Health and Human Services on Friday.

According to HHS, five additional veteran resident deaths has brought the death toll at the veteran’s home to 73 and the number of positive Covid-19 cases to 62. Nine tested negative for the virus, one test result is pending and one cause of death remains unknown.

All five residents who died on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, two were being treated at the hospital. On Thursday, a total of 68 veterans had died.

The numbers below are the latest from the state:

85 veteran residents have tested positive

60 veteran residents have tested negative

8 veteran residents have pending tests

The number of employees who have tested positive for the virus remains at 81. Read more about the Soldiers’ Home outbreak below.