Debate continues over remote vs in-person learning in local school districts

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether students are learning from home or in the classroom, continues to change in local communities.

This week, Chicopee switched to remote learning until at least December 7, due to COVID cases nearing 300 in the city. Chicopee though is one of the red communities now, joining Holyoke, Springfield, and West Springfield.

East Longmeadow is not a red, high-risk community but they are still doing remote learning only. 22News spoke with parents in this town who are urging the district to switch back to in-person learning.

“This is going to ride on his entire future, his entire academic career is being taught in front of a screen and it’s not fair,” said Jessica Medeiros, an East Longmeadow mother.

Medeiros is one of a group of parents that wrote a letter to East Longmeadow Schools Superintendent Gordon Smith with why they think it’s crucial to switch back to in-person learning.

Students in East Longmeadow haven’t set foot in school since the spring. East Longmeadow is among several schools in the Commonwealth being audited by the state for not doing in-person learning.

The district will be making a decision in December on whether to go with in-person learning after January 15, 2021.