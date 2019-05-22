Decision on Club Aquarius will be based on evidence, Springfield licensing director says

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno wants to shut down a night club downtown after two recent violent incidents near the night club.

The License Commission said they’re waiting for police to complete their investigation into last weekend’s stabbing incident near Aquarius Club.

The Springfield Police Department said officers broke up a fight and found a stabbing victim around 2 a.m. on Sunday at the 1200 block of State Street.

The victim was a patron of Club Aquarius.

This incident comes about a month after a Springfield Police officer was shot near the night club. Mayor Sarno said he spoke with the licensing director about moving towards license revocation hearings.

“My concern has to do with the mayor’s comments and the pressure he has put on the license commission to make a decision in his favor,” said Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos.

The city’s Licensing Director Alesia Days released a statement that said in part:

The License Commission has always operated autonomously and has not been influenced into any decision as a result of statements. With respect to Club Aquarius, they will be treated fairly and any decision, after hearing, will be based solely on all evidence presented.

