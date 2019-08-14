Decomposed body found in Chicopee identified, former mayor says it’s his nephew

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The decomposed body of a man found on James Street in Chicopee on August 8 has been identified.

The Chicopee Police Department identified the body as that of 37-year-old Eric Theroux of Chicopee.

In a Facebook post, former Chicopee mayor Michael Bissonette confirmed Theroux as his nephew. He stated:

Sad heartbreaking news that the young man whose body was found off of James St is our nephew Eric, son of Steve and Darlene. Along with the Theroux’s, Bigda’s, Harper’s, Riley’s and all of our extended family and friends, we mourn his passing with great sorrow. Michael Bissonette, former Chicopee mayor

Theroux’s body was discovered lying in the bushes, on the other side of the guardrail by an individual who was walking in the James Street area around 6:30 a.m. that Thursday.

According to police, the body had been there for “quite some time.”

Chicopee Police ensured residents that the discovered decomposed body posed no threat to the public. James St., between Dowds Lane and Theroux Drive, was closed for hours while police investigated the incident.

Theroux’s death is still being considered as an active investigation being handled by the Chicopee Police Department and State Police assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.