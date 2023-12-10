SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – White Lion Brewery will be hosting its 2nd annual community cookie decorating event with the Grinch on Sunday.

According to a news release from White Lion Brewery, this family-friendly event will have mischievous adventures with the Grinch and the chance to take photos in an on-site photo booth. There will also be live music by a local musician at the event.

Over 150 people and 80 registered children will be in attendance to decorate cookies with the Grinch.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at White Lion Brewery located at 1500 Main Street, Springfield.