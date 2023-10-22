SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley will hold its annual family-friendly “Boo Bash” on Sunday.

This event will be taking place rain or shine and will have food, activities, an arcade, live music, pumpkin decorating, animal visitors, non-profit tabling, and more, according to a news release from The United Way of Pioneer Valley.

Everyone is invited to wear their best costume to celebrate the Halloween season.

The “Boo Bash” will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in Tower Square Park, next to the TD Bank building in Springfield.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley is a community-building organization that provides programs and services, connects volunteers, strengthens agencies, teaches social responsibility, and meets the critical needs of the people of Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley since 1921.