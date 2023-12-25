CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, some of us may be at home spending time with our loved ones, unwrapping gifts, or even enjoying a festive feast, but for others, Christmas Day is a regular work day.

Many people typically enjoy the holidays by taking time off from work, but some people, work so others can enjoy the festivities

Sam who works at S&V Mart in Chicopee started his day bright and early to serve customers. The store saw an influx of people looking for a variety of items from milk and eggs to tape and snacks for their families.

Many of the customers who stopped by the store on Grattan Street were grateful that this small business was still open, and that appreciation went a long way for the employees working Monday.

“It makes us feel a little bit special because you know, we are one of the few stores that are open today,” Sam told us. “So when people come in and they show that kindness for us, it’s really touching.”

Sam says that it is an honor to be able to serve those during this time of the year, saying that this small service of giving is a big part of the holidays for their store, and they look forward to meeting up with their families later in the evening.