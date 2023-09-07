SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A dedication ceremony for the new DeBerry-Swan Elementary school will be held Thursday morning.

Springfield Public School Superintendent Daniel Warwick will be joined at 10:00 a.m. by Mayor Domenic Sarno, city officials, and retired State Representative Benjamin Swan, which the school has been named after.

The new state-of-the-art $95 million DeBerry-Swan school opened its doors to students last week. The school is now home to students who formerly attended DeBerry School and Homer Street School. Both of those schools were over 100 years old. The schools will continue to work separately but share this new building.

The new DeBerry-Swan Elementary School honors Springfield native Reverend William DeBerry, a civil rights leader and founder of the Dunbar Community Center, and retired State Representative Benjamin Swan, also a civil rights icon.