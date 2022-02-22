DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Deerfield Fire District was called to Greenfield road for a structure fire late in the morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Deerfield Fire District, the fire was reported to be in a barn and shop. Engines were also requested mutual aid from South Deerfield Fire District and Greenfield Fire Department. The bulk of the fire was contained by employees of the establishment using multiple fire extinguishers and because of this the building and equipment inside was saved from losses.

The fire had extended up from the bench up the wall and across the ceiling, and crews with those from both mutual aid companies worked on checking for hot spots, removing items, and checking for extension.

The cause of fire is still under investigation.