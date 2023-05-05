SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Del Rey Taqueria & Bar will be celebrating Cinco De Mayo on Friday.

At Del Rey Taqueria & Bar, there will be a live Mariachi band, a DJ, and folkloric Mexican dancers, according to a news release sent to 22News from Del Rey Taqueria & Bar. The restaurant opened in January of 2022 and has become a favorite of Springfield for its menu, friendly service, and a late-night kitchen open on the weekends.

The celebration will begin with State Representative Carlos Gonzalaz as he will be acting as the MC of the event. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield, as well as other elected officials and representatives from Springfield’s business community, will be in attendance.

There will also be tables and chairs outside to enjoy their menu, cold beers, and sangrias. Their kitchen staff will be preparing their tacos on a mobile taco stand that will be right out front of the restaurant.

Worthington Street will be remaining closed during the event from Main Street to the Propark parking space until 9:00 p.m. to extend the celebration to the front of the restaurant. The celebration begins at 4:00 p.m.

Jacinto Blanco-Munoz, the owner of Del Rey Taqueria & Bar states, ” It’s taken much hard work to get this place cooking, offering fresh, high quality, authentic Mexican cuisine while maintaining a late-night kitchen open, but we are proud of what we accomplished. We want all the community to come and celebrate with a great Cinco de Mayo celebration safely.”

Mayor Sarno states, “I am looking forward to celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Del Rey restaurant for a special Cinco de Mayo celebration event in the heart of our dining district. Our Mexican-American community contributes so much to our Nation, Commonwealth, and our City of Springfield.”