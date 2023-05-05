SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Mexican-owned restaurant in downtown Springfield welcomed its patrons to a special Cinco De Mayo celebration.

22News spoke with the owner of Del Rey Taqueria & Bar, Jacinto Blanco-Munoz. He told us he is from Veracruz, Mexico and he is happy to share the holiday and the cuisine specific to his region with his customers.

He tells us that he’s thankful his customers have been supporting a Mexican-owned business, especially on Cinco De Mayo.

Blanco-Munoz said, “I’m very proud, to bring the food here and I am very happy to see all of these people here to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.”

It’s no Cinco De Mayo celebration without a live Mariachi band, and folkloric Mexican dancers.

State Rep. Carlos Gonzalez and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also there to show their support.