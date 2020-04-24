Delaney House and local wedding vendors deliver meals to grocery store workers in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The wedding industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Peter Rosskothen, the owner of the Log Cabin and Delaney House, teamed up with other local wedding vendors to deliver over 75 meals to workers at the Stop & Shop in Westfield.

“One of the nice things about the wedding industry is that we all stick together, we have a passion for what we do, Tony got us together and we decided to come to Stop & Shop, show them our appreciation for the front of the line service and we want to remind all our customers and guests we’re here, we’re ready and as soon as we’re allowed, we look forward to serving,” said Rosskothen.

Kathryn Jones & Brian Sullivan told 22News, “We were supposed to get married on Sunday, April 26th which is National Pretzel Day. We were supposed to tie the knot. We’re still doing that, we postponed the whole thing but we still want to get married on this date with a couple of family and close friends there.”

The wedding will take place in the backyard of the Log Cabin with minimal guests and social distancing practices, and the couple plans to have a larger celebration sometime later when things get better.

You can donate to feed area workers on the front line.