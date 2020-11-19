Delaney House in Holyoke offering Thanksgiving to-go meals

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since Thanksgiving is much different this year, some families are letting someone else do the cooking.

The Log Cabin & The Delaney House in Holyoke are offering Thanksgiving to-go meals which have been a huge success already.

“There’s one big difference this year, the packages are a lot smaller,” said owner Peter Rosskothen. “Usually we do packages for 10 to 12 people, we have those this year, but the majority of packages are for four to six people.”

You can order your Thanksgiving meal to go through Tuesday. Which can be done online or over the phone.

You’ll be able to pick your meal up the day before or even Thanksgiving day.