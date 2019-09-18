Delaney’s Market opens new location in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Delaney’s Market opened their third location on Tuesday night, this time in Wilbraham.

The shop started in Longmeadow and has now expanded to Springfield and Wilbraham.

They specialize in ready-made meals, with everything from appetizers to dessert. You can even find meals to meet vegan and gluten-free needs.

The Operations Director, Roberta Hurwitz, said their markets make dinner time easy even in a time crunch.

“There’s no cooking there is no shopping there is no cleaning. Long day, you’ve been working all day you’ve got kids on a ball field,” said Hurwitz. “Have a nice dinner, sit down, enjoy your family, that is what we are. The hardest part about what we do is setting the table.”

Tuesday night’s specials included shepherd’s pie and baked chicken parm.