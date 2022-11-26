WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday is Delilah’s 2nd annual toy collection drive in Westfield.

Munger Elementary school second grader Delilah Freeman is raising money for Toys for Tots with a hot cocoa stand that is set up outside her house at 3 Shadow Lane in Westfield.

Saturday’s event takes place from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Toys will also be accepted at her stand as well as in a bin in front of her house until December 4th.

All money raised will be used to purchase more toys for local Toys for Tots.