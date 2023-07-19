CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee mayoral candidate, Delmarina Lopez, held a celebration to officially kick-off her campaign.

López was surrounded by her supporters Wednesday night, celebrating at Rumbleseat Bar and Grille in Chicopee.

López, who currently represents Ward 3 on the Chicopee City Council, told 22News that the city needs women in leadership. She says as mayor she wants to run a transparent city hall, as well as focus on the quality of life for residents, from revitalization of Chicopee, to public safety.

“For a very long time we have been stagnate, and its time to have a leader who cares about the residents, who cares about transparency, who cares about the quality of life of our residents, and who has a platform that is solid, that is not just words but actions,” Lopez said.

Lopez is also an educator, attorney, and small business owner. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Bay Path University, and a law degree from Western New England University School of Law.

Lopez will be challenging incumbent Mayor John Vieau, who is running for re-election.