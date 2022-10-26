A student works with a patient at the STCC Dental Hygiene Clinic on campus in March 2021. (Courtesy: STCC)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Technical Community College’s (STCC) Dental Hygiene Program celebrates 50 years on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from STCC, the program is celebrating 50 years with a check presentation from Delta Dental, which is a provider of insurance. The company will offer a $12,500 check as a donation to the program.

STCC offers a two-year associate’s program in Dental Hygiene, and graduates must pass the National Board Dental Hygiene exam and regional clinic licensing examinations before they can be eligible for state licensure. The program is because of the Commission on Dental Accreditation of the American Dental Association.

STCC also offers a one-year certificate program in Dental Assistant, which prepare dental practices as assistants by practicing procedures from simple fillings to oral surgery. The school also offers low-cost community dental care on campus.

The check presentation will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at the dental clinic in the Health Sciences Building (Building 20) of STCC, room 238.