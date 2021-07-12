Delta Variant: What we know so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The more contagious Delta variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in Massachusetts.

Doctors say if you are vaccinated, there is nothing to worry about. But if you have not received the vaccine – health experts say it’s something to rethink. The rapidly spreading Delta variant accounted for 30 percent of COVID-19 cases in the Bay State during the last week of June.

Nationwide, it has accounted for more than 50 percent of all new covid infections. Chief of Infectious Disease at Baystate Health, Dr. Armando Paez said because less than half of the nation is fully vaccinated, it’s putting the united states in jeopardy of beating the virus.

“Those who have not been vaccinated yet and have risk factors for progression of covid-19 are the ones I am especially concerned about,” Dr. Paez told 22News.

Evidence is emerging from countries such as India suggesting that the delta variant may infect younger people more than previous strains. Those who are unvaccinated who have not been infected from COVID-19 are most at risk because they are unprotected. All three vaccines on the market have proven to protect against the variants. COCIV19 vaccine maker Pfizer is meeting with federal health officials to determine the need for a booster dose.

The CDC says that Americans do not need a booster right now. Symptoms with the delta variant are similar to covid-19. The only big difference is the delta variant is more contagious.