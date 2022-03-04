HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year at this time, the demand for cod and haddock goes through the roof at Schermerhorn’s Seafood Market in Holyoke.

During the Lenten season, from now through Easter Sunday, demand will be high as it’s been since Ash Wednesday. Schermerhorn’s Bill Kelliher told 22News, he’s hoping prices remain reasonable for cod and haddock during the next few weeks. He has been busy preparing the fish and chips, which is a hot commodity.

“We’ll do about 200 pounds of fresh fish. So when it’s over, the six weeks, 1,200 pounds around then,” said Kelliher. “We had a busy Wednesday, a lot of fish. The first Friday and Wednesday are very heavy, the second Friday, it slows down a little bit.”

Right now, the demand is heavy and in response, customers buying two fish and chips dinners receive a third free of charge.