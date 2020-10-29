Demented FX in Holyoke closed for 2020 season

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Demented FX, a haunted attraction in Holyoke, is closed for its 2020 season due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release posted to Demented FX’s website and Facebook Wednesday night, the decision for the closure came after the city of Holyoke took a step back in their reopening plan after being designated a high-risk COVID-19 area for the past few weeks.

Holyoke has reverted back to phase three step one which removes indoor recreation business from being allowed to remain open.

The haunted attraction opened for the season on October 9 and was hoping to stay open until November 1.

According to Demented FX President Jeremie LaPointe, the 20,000 square foot haunted house had implemented several safety precautions and regulations such as requiring masks to be worn, handing out disposable gloves, sanitizing, implementing social distancing, creating spacing between groups, improving air quality, wearing spit shields, and more to make guests and employees feel safe. Despite all the precautions the attraction was forced to close.

As posted on their website, for anyone who purchased tickets to the attraction for Halloween weekend, Demented FX is going to start processing refunds over the next few days.

Full statement from Demented FX:

“The safety of our customers and staff was the number one priority this season. We took gigantic strides, making sure our haunt met or exceeded all COVID regulations. On the weekends we were allowed to be open, we felt both our staff and our customers were extremely happy with our added precautions and safety regulations. Many people commented that we felt safer than your typical big box store, but alas– the government doesn’t see it this way. We thank all of you who expressed yourselves via the Facebook recommendations and Google reviews that poured in this year. We believe the protocols we enforced created an environment inside our haunted house that was just as safe, if not safer, than your standard grocery or big box store.

We want to personally thank everyone for an amazing year even if it was cut short. Thank you so much to every single one of you who bought tickets this season and trusted us to provide safe entertainment with a sort of normalcy and escape from the “demented” reality we are currently living in.



We are a small business with two owners who work full-time jobs all year to support their families. The haunt is truly a passion project for them and that is why they invest so much every year to make DementedFX the best Haunted Attraction it can be. An investment our passionate owners willingly make because they are like gitty school kids living out their dreams and they truly feed off the energy of all our fans. This year, we will have been open for only 60% of a normal season and on top of that, we were limited to only 40% of our normal ticket sales due to capacity restraints. It’s because of all of you that we will be able to open next year since we only have to carry a small loss. Your patronage this year means more than just a ticket sale, it continues the passionate dream that has turned into DementedFX. It’s because of all of you that our entire staff can’t wait to jump back in and upgrade the haunt to make it even better. And you know– when all this finally blows over – you’ll have a place to grab a pint, grab a friend and join Massachusetts’ number one horror party in October 2021.



On behalf of Jeremie LaPointe, David Spear, and the entire cast and crew at DementedFX,



THANK YOU!



Stay Safe. Stay Scared. We’ll see you next year…”

Demented FX is encouraging residents to contact Governor Charlie Baker, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, and Holyoke Board of Health Sean Gonsalves if you feel they can operate a safe business.