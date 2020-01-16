Dementia-friendly training sessions held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of concerned men and women calling themselves dementia friends gathered in Springfield Wednesday to correct false impressions about people suffering from dementia.

Those attending Wednesday’s session are the Dementia Friendly Coalition and they share a concern that many, including family members, have the wrong impression about those who suffer from dementia.

The group heard from Beth Soltzberg, who heads up the Dementia Friends Public Awareness program.

“Someone living with a cognitive disorder is still a person,” she told 22News. “They continue to be an individual, they continue to be a valuable member of their family and community and they continue to have an emotional life.”

Springfield is described as the ideal location to bring together the statewide Dementia Friendly Coalition. In 2018, Springfield was designated a dementia-friendly city. An estimated 200,000 Massachusetts men and women suffer from dementia.